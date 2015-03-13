ACCRA, March 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.5241 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.7186 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 704.15 million cedis ($195.6 million) worth of bids of the 727.18 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:

here%201424.pdf ($1 USD = 3.6000 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)