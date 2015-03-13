BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
ACCRA, March 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.5241 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.7186 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted 704.15 million cedis ($195.6 million) worth of bids of the 727.18 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:
here%201424.pdf ($1 USD = 3.6000 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator