BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
ACCRA, April 10 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.2039 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.2464 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted 432.92 million cedis ($113.77 million) worth of bids of the 444.9 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:
here%201428.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8050 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID, May 9 Italian toll road operator Atlantia is planning to submit a takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis within days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, hoping to bridge differences over price that have held up negotiations in the past few weeks.