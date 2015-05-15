EU mergers and takeovers (May 12)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ACCRA May 8 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.0768 at an auction on Friday, from 25.0373 percent at the last sale.
The rise, the first in several weeks, followed a surprise 100 basis point rate hike by the central bank on Wednesday to fend off inflation.
The bank said it had accepted 654.69 million cedis ($166.37 million) worth of bids of the 718.51 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper.
For full details please click here:
here%201433.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9350 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, May 12 Beef companies, credit card firms and liquefied natural gas exporters emerged as potential corporate winners on Friday in the wake of trade agreements reached between the United States and China.