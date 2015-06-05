BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners enters amendment to loan agreement dated March 29, 2016
* On April 26, 2017, co entered amendment to loan agreement with US Bank, National Association, dated March 29, 2016
ACCRA, June 5 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell marginally to 25.1631 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1707 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it accepted all 811.84 million cedis ($197.52 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.
For full details please click here:
here%201436.pdf ($1 USD = 4.1100 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)
* On April 26, 2017, co entered amendment to loan agreement with US Bank, National Association, dated March 29, 2016
BEVERLY HILLS, May 2 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, which is currently seeking to oust the chief executive at Buffalo Wild Wings, has gained 6 percent in the first four months of 2016.