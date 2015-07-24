ACCRA, July 24 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.2243 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.2113 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted all 627.71 million cedis ($187.39 mln) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.

($1 USD = 3.3497 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)