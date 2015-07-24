BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
ACCRA, July 24 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.2243 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.2113 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it accepted all 627.71 million cedis ($187.39 mln) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.
here%201443.pdf ($1 USD = 3.3497 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director