ACCRA Aug 28 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.2287 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.2129 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted 703.34 million cedis ($177.7 million) worth of bids of the 703.35 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper.

($1 USD = 3.9800 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)