ACCRA, Sept 11 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.2563 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.2454 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted 808.20 million cedis ($203 million) worth of bids for the 808.22 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper.

For full details please click here:

here%201450.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9800 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King)