LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has approvals
to issue an additional Eurobond in 2015 without a World
Bank-linked guarantee, according to ratings agency Moody's.
This means that Ghana could come to the market twice in the
remaining months of the year, after the sovereign mandated banks
earlier on Tuesday to arrange a Eurobond that has a guarantee of
up to US$400m from the International Development Association, a
member of the World Bank Group.
The guarantee is expected to make up 40% of that bond's
issue, according to Moody's. This puts the total size of the
IDA-backed deal at US$1bn.
Ghana has hired Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard
Chartered to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings
in Europe and the US running from September 23 to September 30.
Ghana is rated B3 by Moody's and B- by Standard & Poor's and
B by Fitch, though the partially guaranteed notes are expected
to be rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)