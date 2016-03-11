Fitch Affirms KEB Hana Bank at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based KEB Hana Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating at 'a-'. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT KEB Hana's IDRs and senior debt ratings are underpinned by its Viability Rating, which reflects the bank'