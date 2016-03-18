MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ACCRA, March 18 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.7200 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6061 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted all 534.65 million cedis' ($139 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on March 21.
For full details click here: here%201477.pdf
($1 USD = 3.8400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.