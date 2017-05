LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Ghana is to meet investors in London, Boston and New York in early April on a non-deal roadshow, according to a lead.

Representatives from the country, led by finance minister Seth Terkper and central bank governor Koffi Wampah, will meet investors in London on April 5, Boston on April 7 and New York on April 8.

Standard Chartered is arranging the meetings. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)