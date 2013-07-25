LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has launched a USD750m 10-year US dollar 144a/Reg S Eurobond at a yield of 8.00%, according to a lead.

The price compares with an initial price guidance level of 8.125% area that was announced on Thursday morning.

The sovereign's deal, which is rated B1/B/B+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch respectively, is managed by Barclays and Citigroup and is scheduled to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)