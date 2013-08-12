ACCRA Aug 12 Ghana is likely to return to the foreign bond market in 2013 to raise $200 to $250 million to finance improvements to its power sector, Finance Minister Seth Terkper told journalists on Monday.

"The way forward for Ghana is to continue to access the bond market to support capital projects," Terkper said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)