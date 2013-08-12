(Adds quotes, details)
ACCRA Aug 12 Ghana may return to the foreign
bond market in 2013 to raise $200-$250 million to finance
operations of its cash-strapped power utilities, Finance
Minister Seth Terkper told journalists on Monday.
The cocoa, gold and oil exporter already issued a second
$750-million Eurobond in July to refinance debts and also fund
capital projects.
"Ghana will remain in the market as part of our strategy to
raise funds to support capital projects and one such area is the
power sector. We are looking at a smaller amount of $200 to 250
million to support our power utilities," Terkper said.
"We are now repackaging our bond issuance calendar to
include the foreign bond, and it is possible we may go back to
the market later this year," he added.
Apart from last month's Eurobond, the government plans to
issue its first 100 million cedi ($47 million) 7-year domestic
bond on August 22. Ghana already issued three 400 million cedi
3-year bonds between January and June this year to roll-over
maturing debts.
Terkper said the key objective for the bonds is to reduce
the country's debt profile which is around 50 percent of Gross
Domestic Product.
"Overall, our focus is to accelerate growth by using the
funds to support our infrastructure needs including
self-financing projects that will drive us into our prosperity,"
he said. ($1 = 2.0950 cedis)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Joe Bavier, Ron Askew)