LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - Ghana, rated B1 by Moody's, B by
Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch, is eyeing an international
dollar bond according to two sources.
The issuer sent out a request for proposals, with the
deadline to respond passing last Friday, according to one of the
sources.
Officials from Ghana met with fixed-income investors in
London in early April during a non-deal roadshow organised by
Standard Chartered, sources told IFR at the time.
Ghana's 7.875% August 2023 bonds are quoted at a cash price
of 93.438 to yield 8.93%, according to Tradeweb data. The
country's deputy finance minister told Reuters in March that the
sovereign would hold out on issuing bonds until it could achieve
a yield of 8% or less.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Helene Durand)