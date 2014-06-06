ACCRA, June 6 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day bill rose marginally to a fresh three-year high of 24.0776 percent at its June 6 auction, from 24.0726 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 362.74 million cedis ($119.9 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 362.75 million cedis of bids tendered.

For full details please click here:

here%201384.pdf

($1= 3.0250 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)