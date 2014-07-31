* Yield rises to 25.4 pct from 24.4 pct

* Offshore take-up equals 31.1 pct of accepted bids

* Bond was new issue to support government finances (Adds details)

ACCRA, July 31 Ghana accepted 400.01 million cedis ($115.94 million) worth of bids for a three-year bond and paid a slightly higher yield of 25.4 percent in an oversubscribed sale on Thursday, the central bank said.

The bond, open to offshore investors, was the first of two auctions planned for the second half of this year to boost government finances, Deputy Head of Treasury Collins Antwi said.

A similar sale in May attracted a yield of 24.4 percent. Antwi told Reuters a total of 644.15 million cedis worth of bids were tendered.

Bids ranged from 23.89 to 30 percent and the offshore component of accepted bids totalled 124.45 million cedis, or 31 percent, he said.

Yields on Ghana's government debt have risen above the average in sub-Saharan Africa since January, reflecting the government's struggle to bring down a stubbornly high budget deficit. The cedi currency has slumped more than 40 percent in the same period.

The yield on Bank of Ghana's 91-day bill rose to a fresh three-year high of 24.9713 percent at the weekly auction last Friday, from 24.3109 percent previously.

The world's second largest cocoa producer, which also exports gold and oil, is set to issue its third Eurobond in August to raise up to $1.5 billion for government finances and to bolster the cedi.

($1=3.4500 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)