ACCRA Jan 8 Ghana plans to issue a 400
million-cedi, seven-year domestic bond in April in a fresh bid
to use longer-term maturities to restructure its rising debt,
the central bank said on Thursday.
The country's third bond will finance infrastructure
projects and will be open to foreign investors. Ghana is seeking
aid from the International Monetary Fund as it grapples with
fiscal problems including a debt-to-gross domestic product ratio
above 60 percent.
The West African country aims to raise a total of 25.4
billion cedis ($7.88 billion) in domestic securities before
July, the bank said in its issuance calendar.
Ghana issued its debut seven-year domestic bond in August
2013 and held a similar auction three months later with yield at
18 percent yield.
The bank will also issue five-year bonds in March and June
to raise 440 million cedis each, and three-year paper worth 630
million cedis each in February and May to roll over maturing
debts.
The government did not issue a seven-year bond last year as
it wanted to avoid a spike in yields following a slump in the
local currency.
($1 USD = 3.2250 Ghana cedis)
