BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
ACCRA, March 20 (Reuters) 25.4518 - The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.4518 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.5241 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted 438.91 million cedis ($117.35 million) worth of bids of the 520.68 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:
here%201425.pdf ($1 USD = 3.7400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres