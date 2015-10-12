ACCRA Oct 12 The Bank of Ghana said on Monday the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 25.3271 percent at an auction, from 25.3026 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted all 697.17 million cedis ($185.4 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper as part of Friday's auction.

($1 USD = 3.7600 Ghana cedis) (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)