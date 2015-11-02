ACCRA Nov 2 The Bank of Ghana said on Monday the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell marginally to 25.3427 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.3439 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted 816.97 million cedis ($211.1 million) worth of bids of 943.41 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper as part of Friday's auction.

For full details please click here: here%201457.pdf

($1 USD = 3.8696 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)