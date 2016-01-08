ACCRA Jan 8 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 22.7814 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.7939 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 623.66 million cedis' ($163.26 million) worth of bids of the 678.68 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Jan 11.

For full details please click here: here%201467.pdf

($1 USD = 3.8200 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)