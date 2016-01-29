BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
ACCRA Jan 29 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.6499 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6460 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted all 694.66 million cedis' ($176.3 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Feb. 1.
($1 USD = 3.9400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: