ACCRA Feb 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell slightly to 22.6428 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.7521 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 657.88 million cedis' ($165.3 million) worth of bids of the 660.89 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Feb. 15.

($1 USD = 3.9800 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)