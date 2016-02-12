BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
ACCRA Feb 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell slightly to 22.6428 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.7521 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted 657.88 million cedis' ($165.3 million) worth of bids of the 660.89 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Feb. 15.
($1 USD = 3.9800 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing