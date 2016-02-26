ACCRA Feb 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell slightly to 22.6069 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6787 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 790.18 million cedis' ($201.57 million) worth of bids of the 791.72 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Feb. 29.

($1 USD = 3.9200 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)