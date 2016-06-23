(Adds context)
ACCRA, June 23 Ghana accepted 811.04 million
cedis ($208 million) worth of bids for a five-year domestic bond
and will pay a yield of 24.5 percent, slightly lower than the
yield at the previous issue, the central bank said on Thursday.
Total bids tendered at the sale, which was open to foreign
investors, amounted to 816.04 million cedis. The country paid a
yield of 24.75 percent on a similar transaction in March.
Ghana is seeking cheaper sources of funding to support its
2016 budget and restructure its heavy public debt. It has a
three-year aid agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
Offshore investors accounted for 61 percent of sales of
Thursday's bond, which was arranged by book-builders comprising
Barclays Bank Ghana, Stanbic Ghana and Strategic African
Securities.
The government plans to issue a total of 16.83 billion cedis
in short- and medium-term domestic securities in the third
quarter. Of this amount, 14.91 billion cedis would be used to
roll over maturing debt, a finance ministry source said on
Thursday.
There are also plans to issue a fifth Eurobond of up to $1
billion in coming weeks, the source said.
($1 = 3.9300 Ghana cedis)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King; Editing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg)