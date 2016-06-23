(Adds context)

ACCRA, June 23 Ghana accepted 811.04 million cedis ($208 million) worth of bids for a five-year domestic bond and will pay a yield of 24.5 percent, slightly lower than the yield at the previous issue, the central bank said on Thursday.

Total bids tendered at the sale, which was open to foreign investors, amounted to 816.04 million cedis. The country paid a yield of 24.75 percent on a similar transaction in March.

Ghana is seeking cheaper sources of funding to support its 2016 budget and restructure its heavy public debt. It has a three-year aid agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Offshore investors accounted for 61 percent of sales of Thursday's bond, which was arranged by book-builders comprising Barclays Bank Ghana, Stanbic Ghana and Strategic African Securities.

The government plans to issue a total of 16.83 billion cedis in short- and medium-term domestic securities in the third quarter. Of this amount, 14.91 billion cedis would be used to roll over maturing debt, a finance ministry source said on Thursday.

There are also plans to issue a fifth Eurobond of up to $1 billion in coming weeks, the source said.

($1 = 3.9300 Ghana cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)