BRIEF-Ratos says to redeem all C-shares
* Says decides on compulsory redemption of all class C preference shares
LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has decided not to go ahead with a bond issue but will continue with a tender offer on its 2017 bonds, according to a lead.
The sovereign planned to issue an amortising bond with a weighted average life of five years in conjunction with the buyback.
But in a statement released on Thursday morning Ghana said "it will continue to monitor markets in the context of a potential new issue", meaning a new deal was not imminent. The sovereign thanked investors "for their positive feedback."
The statement said Ghana would still proceed with a capped cash tender offer of up to US$100m on its 2017 notes. The deadline for the tender offer is Friday.
Ghana is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are the lead managers.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.