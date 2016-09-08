ACCRA, Sept 8 Ghana accepted 314.1 million cedis ($79.2 mln) worth of bids for a three-year domestic bond with a yield of 24.0 percent, transaction arrangers said on Thursday.

Proceeds of the bond, which was open to offshore investors, will be used to finance the government's 2016 budget. Total bids received amounted to 414.1 million cedis, lead arranger Barclays Bank Ghana said. ($1 = 3.9647 Ghana cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Louise Ireland)