ACCRA Oct 22 International investors on Thursday took up 84.09 percent of Ghana's three-year bond, which had a yield of 24.5 percent, up from 23.47 percent paid on a similar bond in May, a senior government official told Reuters.

The bank said it accepted 994.9 million cedis ($262.5 million) in bids for the bond out of 1.35 billion cedis ($399 million) tendered. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)