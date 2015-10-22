BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT AFFO per unit C$0.077 for three months ended March 31
* Plaza Retail REIT announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
ACCRA Oct 22 International investors on Thursday took up 84.09 percent of Ghana's three-year bond, which had a yield of 24.5 percent, up from 23.47 percent paid on a similar bond in May, a senior government official told Reuters.
The bank said it accepted 994.9 million cedis ($262.5 million) in bids for the bond out of 1.35 billion cedis ($399 million) tendered. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)
* Plaza Retail REIT announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.