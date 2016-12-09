ACCRA Dec 9 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 17.2946 percent at an auction on Friday from 16.8603 percent at the last sale on Dec. 2.

The bank said it had accepted 509.25 million cedis ($120.67 million) worth of bids of the 671.05 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Dec. 12.

For full details, click here: here%201515.pdf

($1 = 4.22 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)