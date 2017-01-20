ACCRA Jan 20 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dropped to 15.7952 percent at an auction on Friday from 16.0560 percent at the last sale, on Jan. 13.

The bank said it had accepted 877.6 million cedis ($202 million) worth of bids out of 878.1 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Jan. 23.

($1 = 4.3457 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)