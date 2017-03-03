ACCRA, March 3 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 16.3827 percent at an auction on Friday from 15.9438 percent at the last sale, on Feb. 24. The bank said it had accepted 1.03 billion cedis ($220.7 million) worth of bids out of 1.04 billion cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on March 7. For full details, click here: here%201527.pdf