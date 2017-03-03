BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
ACCRA, March 3 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 16.3827 percent at an auction on Friday from 15.9438 percent at the last sale, on Feb. 24. The bank said it had accepted 1.03 billion cedis ($220.7 million) worth of bids out of 1.04 billion cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on March 7. For full details, click here: here%201527.pdf
($1 = 4.7100 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.