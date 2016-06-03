ACCRA, June 3 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.7939 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7622 percent at the last sale on May 27.

The bank said it had accepted all 787.47 million cedis ($204.7 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 6.

For full details please click here: here%201488.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8471 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Andrew Roche)