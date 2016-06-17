ACCRA, June 17 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.8160 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8092 percent at the last sale on June 10.

The central bank said it had accepted all 543.20 million cedis ($138.57 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 20.

For full details please click here: here%201490.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9200 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Catherine Evans)