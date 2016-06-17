BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, June 17 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.8160 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8092 percent at the last sale on June 10.
The central bank said it had accepted all 543.20 million cedis ($138.57 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 20.
For full details please click here: here%201490.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9200 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Catherine Evans)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.