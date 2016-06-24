ACCRA, June 24 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 22.7895 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8160 percent at the last sale on June 17.

The bank said it had accepted all 605.36 million cedis ($153.64 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 27.

For full details please click here: here%201491.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)