ACCRA, July 8 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 22.7827 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7886 percent at the last sale on June 30.

The bank said it had accepted all 635.27 million cedis ($162 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on July 11.

For full details, click here: here%201493.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9200 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)