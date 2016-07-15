ACCRA, July 15 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dropped to 22.7109 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7827 at the last sale on July 8.

The bank said it had accepted all 756.34 million cedis ($191.96 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on July 18.

For full details, click here: here%201494.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)