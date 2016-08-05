ACCRA Aug 5 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.8408 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8173 percent at the last sale on July 29.

The bank said it had accepted all 952.19 million cedis ($240.75 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Aug. 8.

For full details, click here: here%201497.pdf ($1 = 3.9550 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King)