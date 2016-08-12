ACCRA Aug 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.8434 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8408 percent at the last sale on Aug 5.

The bank said it had accepted all 743.96 million cedis ($188.8 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Aug. 15.

For full details, click he re: here%201498.pdf ($1 = 3.9400 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)