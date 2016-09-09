ACCRA, Sept 9 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill dipped to 22.8636 percent at its weekly auction on Friday from 22.8710 percent at the last sale, on Sept 2.

The bank said it had accepted 669.99 million cedis ($168.78 million) worth of bids for the 671.09 million cedis tendered for the 91-day debt, which will be issued on Sept 12.

For full details, click here

($1 = 3.9695 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King)