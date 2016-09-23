ACCRA, Sept 23 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.8675 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8668 percent at the last sale on Sept 16.

The bank said it had accepted all 648.49 million cedis ($162.43 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Sept 26.

For full details, click he re: here%201504.pdf ($1 = 3.9925 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)