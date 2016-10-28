ACCRA Oct 28 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 22.5 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7 percent at the last sale, on Oct. 21.

The bank said it had accepted 867.3 million cedis ($218.2 million) worth of bids of the 871.3 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Oct. 31.

For full details, click here: here%201509.pdf

($1 = 3.9750 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Nellie Peyton, Larry King)