BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
ACCRA Nov 25 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 18.6063 percent at an auction on Friday from 20.4284 percent at the last sale on Nov. 18.
The bank said it had accepted 892.9 million cedis ($215.4 million) worth of bids of the 1.349 billion cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Nov. 28.
For full details, click here: here%201513.pdf
($1 = 4.1450 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)