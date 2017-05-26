ACCRA May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.

The bank said it had accepted 739.48 million cedis ($171.57 million) worth of bids out of 828.57 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on May 29.

For full details, click here: here%201539.pdf ($1 = 4.3100 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)