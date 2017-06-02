BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
The bank said it had accepted 963.5 million cedis ($219.5 million) worth of bids out of 1.01 billion cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 5.
For full details, click here: here%201540.pdf ($1 = 4.3882 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)