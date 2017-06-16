ACCRA, June 16 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 12.0964 percent at an auction on Friday, from 11.9077 percent at the last sale on June 9.

The bank said it had accepted 586 million cedis ($132.88 million) worth of bids out of the 635.76 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 19.

For full details, click here: here%201542.pdf ($1 = 4.4100 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)