ACCRA Jan 26 A British man wanted in connection with the killing of his actress partner and her two sons said he would voluntarily return to the United Kingdom to face trial after fleeing to Ghana last month, his lawyers told a court in Accra on Tuesday.

Arthur Simpson-Kent, 48, was arrested on Jan. 9 after a manhunt in western Ghana in connection with the murder of Sian Blake, 43, who once featured in the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and her two sons Zachary and Amon.

They were reported missing in December and discovered in the garden of their London home, London's Metropolitan police said.

At his extradition hearing on Tuesday at Accra's High Court, prosecuting lawyers said there was "overwhelming" evidence against Simpson-Kent, who remained calm throughout proceedings.

"He is ready to answer charges (in Britain)," his lawyer Justice Srem-Sai told the court.

After three weeks in Ghana, Simpson-Kent was arrested near the town of Butre, having been smoked from a thicket where he was hiding armed with a knife, authorities said. (Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Louise Ireland)