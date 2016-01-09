ACCRA Jan 9 Police in Ghana said on Saturday
they had tracked down and arrested the partner of a British
actress whose body was found in the garden of her London home
this week along with those of their two young sons.
Arthur Simpson-Kent is wanted in connection with the murder
of Sian Blake, a former actress in the popular soap opera
EastEnders, and the two boys, Zachary and Amon. The family had
been reported missing in mid-December.
"The suspect has been arrested by police and I can confirm
his identity," a police spokesman said. "He was at a hideout in
Western Region. With the kind of collaboration between the
police and public that we have, we managed to nab him there."
A spokesman for Interpol in Ghana said the suspect was being
driven back from the port city of Takoradi to the capital Accra
and would arrive late on Saturday.
In a statement released in London, Scotland Yard police said
they had been "made aware of an arrest in Ghana" and were
working alongside Ghanaian authorities.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg in Accra and David Milliken in
London; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)