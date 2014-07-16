Brazil's federal tax revenues fall 1.16 pct in March vs year ago
BRASILIA, April 26 Brazil's federal tax collection fell 1.16 percent in March from the same month a year ago after adjusted for inflation, the country's tax agency said on Wednesday.
ACCRA, July 16 Ghana will raise its 2014 budget deficit target slightly to 8.8 percent of GDP in a supplementary budget due to be presented on Wednesday, up from an initial projection of 8.5 percent, senior government sources told Reuters.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper will also announce a revised inflation target of 13 percent, plus or minus 2 percent, up from 9.5 percent, plus or minus two percent, when he reads the budget to parliament later on Wednesday.
The revised 2014 economic growth forecast will be 6.6 percent, down from a target of 8 percent, the sources said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix and David Lewis)
LAGOS, April 26 The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate -- this one for portfolio investors -- eased for a second day on Wednesday despite the central bank supplying $25 million to boost liquidity.