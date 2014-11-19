ACCRA Nov 19 Ghana aims to cut its budget
deficit to 6.6 percent of GDP in 2015 from a forecast 9.6
percent in 2014, a senior official told Reuters ahead of the
annual budget on Wednesday, adding that economic growth would
slow to 5.0-6.0 percent next year.
The government hopes to seal a provisional agreement with
the International Monetary Fund this week on a financial
assistance programme to start in January aimed at restoring
fiscal stability, said the official who declined to be named.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by
Susan Fenton)